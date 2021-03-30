Global Investment Management Software Market in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report studies the Investment Management Software market, investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Investment Management Software in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Investment Management Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Investment Management Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Investment Management Software market was valued at 3045.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4497.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. While the Investment Management Software market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Investment Management Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Investment Management Software in Vietnam. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Investment Management Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Investment Management Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Investment Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Vietnam Investment Management Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Investment Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

SME

Large Enterprise

Personal Use

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Investment Management Software Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Investment Management Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Misys

SS&C Tech

SimCorp

Eze Software

eFront

Macroaxis

Dynamo Software

Elysys

S.A.G.E.

TransparenTech

Riskturn

SoftTarget

ProTrak International

PortfolioShop

Beiley Software

Quant IX Software

Quicken

OWL Software

Vestserve

APEXSOFT

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Investment Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Investment Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Vietnam Investment Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Investment Management Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Investment Management Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Investment Management Software Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Investment Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Investment Management Software Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Investment Management Software Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Vietnam Manufacturers Investment Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Investment Management Software Players in Vietnam

3.6.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Investment Management Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Investment Management Software Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Investment Management Software Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 On-premises

4.1.3 Cloud-based

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Investment Management Software Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Investment Management Software Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Investment Management Software Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Investment Management Software Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Investment Management Software Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 SME

5.1.3 Large Enterprise

5.1.4 Personal Use

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Investment Management Software Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Investment Management Software Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Investment Management Software Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Investment Management Software Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Misys

6.1.1 Misys Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Misys Business Overview

6.1.3 Misys Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Misys Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Misys Key News

6.2 SS&C Tech

6.2.1 SS&C Tech Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SS&C Tech Business Overview

6.2.3 SS&C Tech Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SS&C Tech Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SS&C Tech Key News

6.3 SimCorp

6.3.1 SimCorp Corporate Summary

6.3.2 SimCorp Business Overview

6.3.3 SimCorp Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 SimCorp Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 SimCorp Key News

6.4 Eze Software

6.4.1 Eze Software Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Eze Software Business Overview

6.4.3 Eze Software Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Eze Software Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Eze Software Key News

6.5 eFront

6.5.1 eFront Corporate Summary

6.5.2 eFront Business Overview

6.5.3 eFront Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 eFront Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 eFront Key News

6.6 Macroaxis

6.6.1 Macroaxis Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Macroaxis Business Overview

6.6.3 Macroaxis Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Macroaxis Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Macroaxis Key News

6.7 Dynamo Software

6.6.1 Dynamo Software Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Dynamo Software Business Overview

6.6.3 Dynamo Software Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Dynamo Software Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Dynamo Software Key News

6.8 Elysys

6.8.1 Elysys Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Elysys Business Overview

6.8.3 Elysys Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Elysys Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Elysys Key News

6.9 S.A.G.E.

6.9.1 S.A.G.E. Corporate Summary

6.9.2 S.A.G.E. Business Overview

6.9.3 S.A.G.E. Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 S.A.G.E. Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 S.A.G.E. Key News

6.10 TransparenTech

6.10.1 TransparenTech Corporate Summary

6.10.2 TransparenTech Business Overview

6.10.3 TransparenTech Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 TransparenTech Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 TransparenTech Key News

6.11 Riskturn

6.11.1 Riskturn Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Riskturn Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.11.3 Riskturn Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Riskturn Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Riskturn Key News

6.12 SoftTarget

6.12.1 SoftTarget Corporate Summary

6.12.2 SoftTarget Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.12.3 SoftTarget Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 SoftTarget Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 SoftTarget Key News

6.13 ProTrak International

6.13.1 ProTrak International Corporate Summary

6.13.2 ProTrak International Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.13.3 ProTrak International Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 ProTrak International Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 ProTrak International Key News

6.14 PortfolioShop

6.14.1 PortfolioShop Corporate Summary

6.14.2 PortfolioShop Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.14.3 PortfolioShop Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 PortfolioShop Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 PortfolioShop Key News

6.15 Beiley Software

6.15.1 Beiley Software Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Beiley Software Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.15.3 Beiley Software Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Beiley Software Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Beiley Software Key News

6.16 Quant IX Software

6.16.1 Quant IX Software Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Quant IX Software Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.16.3 Quant IX Software Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Quant IX Software Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Quant IX Software Key News

6.17 Quicken

6.17.1 Quicken Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Quicken Investment Management Software Business Overview

6.17.3 Quicken Investment Management Software Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Quicken Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Quicken Key News

….continued

