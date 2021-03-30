All news

Global IP Cameras Market in China Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect for 2021

Internet protocol camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term “IP Cameras” or “netcam” is usually applied only to those used for surveillance. The first centralized IP Cameras was Axis Neteye 200, released in 1996 by Axis Communications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Cameras in China, including the following market information:
China IP Cameras Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China IP Cameras Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
China IP Cameras Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in China IP Cameras Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IP Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on IP Cameras production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China IP Cameras Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
China IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Centralized IP Cameras
Decentralized IP Cameras

China IP Cameras Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
China IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Manufacturing/Factory Use
Public & Government Infrastructure

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total China IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hikvision
Dahua
Axis Communications
Panasonic
NetGear
Bosch Security Systems
Pelco by Schneider Electric
Honeywell
Vivotek
Sony
Avigilon
Mobotix
Arecont Vision
Belkin
GeoVision
Toshiba
Juanvision
D-Link
Wanscam

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IP Cameras Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China IP Cameras Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China IP Cameras Overall Market Size
2.1 China IP Cameras Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China IP Cameras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China IP Cameras Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

