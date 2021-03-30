Global IP Cameras Market in Germany Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect for 2021

Internet protocol camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term “IP Cameras” or “netcam” is usually applied only to those used for surveillance. The first centralized IP Cameras was Axis Neteye 200, released in 1996 by Axis Communications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Cameras in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany IP Cameras Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany IP Cameras Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Germany IP Cameras Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany IP Cameras Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IP Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on IP Cameras production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany IP Cameras Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Germany IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Centralized IP Cameras

Decentralized IP Cameras

Germany IP Cameras Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Germany IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Manufacturing/Factory Use

Public & Government Infrastructure Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Germany IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Panasonic

NetGear

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Vivotek

Sony

Avigilon

Mobotix

Arecont Vision

Belkin

GeoVision

Toshiba

Juanvision

D-Link

Wanscam

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IP Cameras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany IP Cameras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany IP Cameras Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany IP Cameras Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany IP Cameras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany IP Cameras Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

