Global IP Cameras Market in UK Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect for 2021

Internet protocol camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term “IP Cameras” or “netcam” is usually applied only to those used for surveillance. The first centralized IP Cameras was Axis Neteye 200, released in 1996 by Axis Communications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Cameras in UK, including the following market information:

UK IP Cameras Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK IP Cameras Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

UK IP Cameras Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK IP Cameras Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IP Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on IP Cameras production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK IP Cameras Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

UK IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Centralized IP Cameras

Decentralized IP Cameras

UK IP Cameras Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

UK IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Manufacturing/Factory Use

Public & Government Infrastructure

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total UK IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Panasonic

NetGear

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Vivotek

Sony

Avigilon

Mobotix

Arecont Vision

Belkin

GeoVision

Toshiba

Juanvision

D-Link

Wanscam

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IP Cameras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK IP Cameras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK IP Cameras Overall Market Size

2.1 UK IP Cameras Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK IP Cameras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK IP Cameras Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

