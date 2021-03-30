All news

Global Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

Global Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

A linear position sensor measures the linear position of a device. The sensor reads the measurement in order to convert the encoded position into an analog or digital signal. This position can then be decoded into position by a digital readout or a motion controller. Motion can be determined by change in position over time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder in China, including the following market information:
China Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
China Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2019 (%)
The global Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder market was valued at 219.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 264.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. While the Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Linear Resistance Potentiometers (POTS)
Linear Variable Inductance Transducers (LVITs)
Magnetostrictive Linear Displacement Transducers (MLDTs)

China Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Magnetostrictive sensors
Variable resistance sensors
Variable inductance sensors

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total China Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
MTS Sensor Technologie GmbH & Co . KG
Balluff
Gefran
Magnetbau-Schramme GmbH & Co. KG
MICRO-EPSILON
Soway Tech Limited
POSITEK
Rota Engineering Ltd

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Linear Position Sensors for Hydraulic Cylinder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
….. continued

