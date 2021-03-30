All news

Global Linen Market Research Report 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Linen Market Research Report 2020-2026

Linen is a textile made from the fibers of the flax plant. Linen is laborious to manufacture, but the fiber is very absorbent and garments made of linen are valued for their exceptional coolness and freshness in hot weather.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Linen in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Linen Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Linen Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Thailand Linen Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Linen Market 2019 (%)

 

 Also Read :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-water-reducing-admixtures-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-19

The global Linen market was valued at 594.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 893 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. While the Linen market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Linen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Linen production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Linen Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Thailand Linen Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Dry spun yarn
Wet spun yarn
Blended yarn

 

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-soluble-glass-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-16

Thailand Linen Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Thailand Linen Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Bed sheet
Clothing
Bed linens
Decoration

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Linen Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Linen Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Linen Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Thailand Linen Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-led-surgical-ceiling-lights-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-13

 

Kingdom
NZ Group
Siulas
Huzhou Goldrich Linen Textile
Long Da linen Textile
Jiangsu Chunlong Flax Textile
Yogi Yarns
STAR Group
Shibui Knits

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Linen Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Linen Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

……………………….Continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Dog Safety Leash Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Fable Pets, Pet Industry, Radio Systems Corporation, Coastal Pet, Found My Animal, Mendota Pet

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Dog Safety Leash Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Dog Safety Leash market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other […]
All news

Industrial Material Handling Machine Market and Ecosystem Growth Analysis and Challenges (Caterpillar, Liebherr, Sennebogen, Tysim Piling Equipment, More)

kumar

Global Industrial Material Handling Machine market research report provides the details about Industry Overview, Chain structure, Market Competition, Market Size and Share, SWOT Analysis, Technology, Cost, Raw Materials, Consumer Preference, Development and Trends, Regional Forecast, Company and Profile and Product and Service. Industrial Material Handling Machine market research report also gives information on the Trade […]
All news

Global Sugar Confectionery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wise

Moving into 2020, health concerns were continuing to impact sales of sugar confectionery as consumers were becoming more concerned about their sugar intake. Sugar confectionery suffers from a poor image and negative perception due to its high sugar levels, with a number of health issues attached to sugar intake. Parents are concerned about their children’s […]