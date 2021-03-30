All news

Global Linen Market Research Report 2020-2026

Linen is a textile made from the fibers of the flax plant. Linen is laborious to manufacture, but the fiber is very absorbent and garments made of linen are valued for their exceptional coolness and freshness in hot weather.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Linen in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Linen Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Linen Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Italy Linen Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Linen Market 2019 (%)
The global Linen market was valued at 594.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 893 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. While the Linen market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Linen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Linen production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Linen Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Italy Linen Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Dry spun yarn
Wet spun yarn
Blended yarn

 

Italy Linen Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Italy Linen Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Bed sheet
Clothing
Bed linens
Decoration

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Linen Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Linen Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Linen Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Italy Linen Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Kingdom

NZ Group
Siulas
Huzhou Goldrich Linen Textile
Long Da linen Textile
Jiangsu Chunlong Flax Textile
Yogi Yarns
STAR Group
Shibui Knits

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Linen Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Linen Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

……………………….Continued

 

