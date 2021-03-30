Global Mango Butter Market in China Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Mango butter is extracted from the kernels of the mango, which grows in the tropical climates of the world. Mango butter is a sweet smelling soft butter extracted from kernels of the mango. Mango butter is similar to shea and cocoa butters in consistency but differs in fatty acid content. Mango butter is rich antioxidants, vitamin A and E. The natural form of mango butter is semi-solid and non-greasy, and it is used as a moisturizer for hair and skin as well as an ingredient in cooking.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mango Butter in China, including the following market information:

China Mango Butter Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Mango Butter Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonne)

China Mango Butter Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonne)

Top Five Competitors in China Mango Butter Market 2019 (%)

The global Mango Butter market was valued at 31 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 35 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Mango Butter market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mango Butter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Mango Butter production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Mango Butter Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonne)

China Mango Butter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Refined Mango Butter

Unrefined Mango Butter

China Mango Butter Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonne)

China Mango Butter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Mango Butter Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Mango Butter Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Mango Butter Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Tonne)

Total China Mango Butter Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hallstar BIOCHEMICA

Manorama

Jarchem Industries

AOT

Alzo International Incorporated

EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mango Butter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Mango Butter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Mango Butter Overall Market Size

2.1 China Mango Butter Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Mango Butter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Mango Butter Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mango Butter Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Mango Butter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Mango Butter Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Mango Butter Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Mango Butter Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mango Butter Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Mango Butter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mango Butter Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Mango Butter Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mango Butter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Mango Butter Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Refined Mango Butter

4.1.3 Unrefined Mango Butter

4.2 By Type – China Mango Butter Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Mango Butter Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Mango Butter Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Mango Butter Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Mango Butter Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Mango Butter Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Mango Butter Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Mango Butter Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Mango Butter Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Mango Butter Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Cosmetics

5.1.3 Food

5.1.4 Pharmaceutical

5.2 By Application – China Mango Butter Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Mango Butter Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Mango Butter Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Mango Butter Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Mango Butter Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Mango Butter Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Mango Butter Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Mango Butter Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Mango Butter Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….. continued

