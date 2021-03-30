Global Mango Butter Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Mango butter is extracted from the kernels of the mango, which grows in the tropical climates of the world. Mango butter is a sweet smelling soft butter extracted from kernels of the mango. Mango butter is similar to shea and cocoa butters in consistency but differs in fatty acid content. Mango butter is rich antioxidants, vitamin A and E. The natural form of mango butter is semi-solid and non-greasy, and it is used as a moisturizer for hair and skin as well as an ingredient in cooking.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mango Butter in India, including the following market information:

India Mango Butter Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Mango Butter Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonne)

India Mango Butter Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonne)

Top Five Competitors in India Mango Butter Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mango Butter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Mango Butter production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Mango Butter Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonne)

India Mango Butter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Refined Mango Butter

Unrefined Mango Butter

India Mango Butter Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonne)

India Mango Butter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Mango Butter Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Mango Butter Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Mango Butter Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Tonne)

Total India Mango Butter Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hallstar BIOCHEMICA

Manorama

Jarchem Industries

AOT

Alzo International Incorporated

EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mango Butter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Mango Butter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Mango Butter Overall Market Size

2.1 India Mango Butter Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Mango Butter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Mango Butter Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mango Butter Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Mango Butter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Mango Butter Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Mango Butter Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Mango Butter Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mango Butter Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Mango Butter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mango Butter Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Mango Butter Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mango Butter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Mango Butter Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Refined Mango Butter

4.1.3 Unrefined Mango Butter

4.2 By Type – India Mango Butter Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Mango Butter Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Mango Butter Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Mango Butter Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Mango Butter Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Mango Butter Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Mango Butter Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Mango Butter Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Mango Butter Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Mango Butter Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Cosmetics

5.1.3 Food

5.1.4 Pharmaceutical

5.2 By Application – India Mango Butter Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Mango Butter Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Mango Butter Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Mango Butter Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Mango Butter Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Mango Butter Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Mango Butter Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Mango Butter Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Mango Butter Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA

6.1.1 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Business Overview

6.1.3 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Mango Butter Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hallstar BIOCHEMICA Key News

…continued

