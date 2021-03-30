Global Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Micro SD Card is a type of removable flash memory card used for storing information. SD is an abbreviation of Secure Digital, and microSD cards are sometimes referred to as µSD or uSD. The cards are used mostly in Smartphones. They are also used in newer types of handheld GPS devices, portable media players, digital audio players, expandable USB flash drives, Nintendo DS flashcards, and digital cameras.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro SD Cards in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Micro SD Cards Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Micro SD Cards Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Malaysia Micro SD Cards Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Micro SD Cards Market 2019 (%)

The global Micro SD Cards market was valued at 5406.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5701.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. While the Micro SD Cards market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Micro SD Cards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Micro SD Cards production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Micro SD Cards Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Malaysia Micro SD Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SD (8M-2G)

SDHC (2G-32G)

SDXC (32G-400G)

Malaysia Micro SD Cards Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Malaysia Micro SD Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Smartphone

Tablet PC

Digital Camera

Gaming Consoles

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total Malaysia Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SanDisk

Transcend Information

ADATA Technologies

Panasonic

Kingston Technology

Micron Technology

Sony

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

PNY Technologies

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Micro SD Cards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Micro SD Cards Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Micro SD Cards Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Micro SD Cards Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Micro SD Cards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Micro SD Cards Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Micro SD Cards Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Micro SD Cards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Micro SD Cards Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Micro SD Cards Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Micro SD Cards Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Micro SD Cards Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Micro SD Cards Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micro SD Cards Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Micro SD Cards Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micro SD Cards Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 SD (8M-2G)

4.1.3 SDHC (2G-32G)

4.1.4 SDXC (32G-400G)

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Smartphone

5.1.3 Tablet PC

5.1.4 Digital Camera

5.1.5 Gaming Consoles

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Micro SD Cards Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 SanDisk

6.1.1 SanDisk Corporate Summary

6.1.2 SanDisk Business Overview

6.1.3 SanDisk Micro SD Cards Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 SanDisk Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 SanDisk Key News

…continued

