Global Micro SD Cards Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Micro SD Card is a type of removable flash memory card used for storing information. SD is an abbreviation of Secure Digital, and microSD cards are sometimes referred to as µSD or uSD. The cards are used mostly in Smartphones. They are also used in newer types of handheld GPS devices, portable media players, digital audio players, expandable USB flash drives, Nintendo DS flashcards, and digital cameras.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro SD Cards in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Micro SD Cards Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Micro SD Cards Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Thailand Micro SD Cards Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Micro SD Cards Market 2019 (%)

The global Micro SD Cards market was valued at 5406.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5701.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. While the Micro SD Cards market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Micro SD Cards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Micro SD Cards production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Micro SD Cards Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Thailand Micro SD Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SD (8M-2G)

SDHC (2G-32G)

SDXC (32G-400G)

Thailand Micro SD Cards Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Thailand Micro SD Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Smartphone

Tablet PC

Digital Camera

Gaming Consoles

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total Thailand Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SanDisk

Transcend Information

ADATA Technologies

Panasonic

Kingston Technology

Micron Technology

Sony

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

PNY Technologies

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Micro SD Cards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Micro SD Cards Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Micro SD Cards Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Micro SD Cards Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Micro SD Cards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Micro SD Cards Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Micro SD Cards Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Micro SD Cards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Micro SD Cards Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Micro SD Cards Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Micro SD Cards Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Micro SD Cards Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Micro SD Cards Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micro SD Cards Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Micro SD Cards Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micro SD Cards Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Micro SD Cards Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 SD (8M-2G)

4.1.3 SDHC (2G-32G)

4.1.4 SDXC (32G-400G)

4.2 By Type – Thailand Micro SD Cards Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Micro SD Cards Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Micro SD Cards Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Micro SD Cards Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Micro SD Cards Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Micro SD Cards Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Micro SD Cards Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Micro SD Cards Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Micro SD Cards Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Micro SD Cards Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Smartphone

5.1.3 Tablet PC

5.1.4 Digital Camera

5.1.5 Gaming Consoles

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand Micro SD Cards Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Micro SD Cards Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Micro SD Cards Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Micro SD Cards Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Micro SD Cards Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Micro SD Cards Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Micro SD Cards Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Micro SD Cards Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Micro SD Cards Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 SanDisk

6.1.1 SanDisk Corporate Summary

6.1.2 SanDisk Business Overview

6.1.3 SanDisk Micro SD Cards Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 SanDisk Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 SanDisk Key News

6.2 Transcend Information

6.2.1 Transcend Information Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Transcend Information Business Overview

6.2.3 Transcend Information Micro SD Cards Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Transcend Information Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Transcend Information Key News

6.3 ADATA Technologies

6.3.1 ADATA Technologies Corporate Summary

6.3.2 ADATA Technologies Business Overview

6.3.3 ADATA Technologies Micro SD Cards Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 ADATA Technologies Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 ADATA Technologies Key News

6.4 Panasonic

6.4.1 Panasonic Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Panasonic Business Overview

6.4.3 Panasonic Micro SD Cards Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Panasonic Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Panasonic Key News

6.5 Kingston Technology

6.5.1 Kingston Technology Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Kingston Technology Business Overview

6.5.3 Kingston Technology Micro SD Cards Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Kingston Technology Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Kingston Technology Key News

6.6 Micron Technology

6.6.1 Micron Technology Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Micron Technology Business Overview

6.6.3 Micron Technology Micro SD Cards Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Micron Technology Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Micron Technology Key News

6.7 Sony

6.6.1 Sony Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sony Business Overview

6.6.3 Sony Micro SD Cards Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sony Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sony Key News

6.8 Samsung Electronics

6.8.1 Samsung Electronics Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview

6.8.3 Samsung Electronics Micro SD Cards Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Samsung Electronics Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Samsung Electronics Key News

6.9 Toshiba

6.9.1 Toshiba Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Toshiba Business Overview

6.9.3 Toshiba Micro SD Cards Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Toshiba Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Toshiba Key News

6.10 PNY Technologies

6.10.1 PNY Technologies Corporate Summary

6.10.2 PNY Technologies Business Overview

6.10.3 PNY Technologies Micro SD Cards Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 PNY Technologies Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 PNY Technologies Key News

6.11 Lexar

6.11.1 Lexar Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Lexar Micro SD Cards Business Overview

6.11.3 Lexar Micro SD Cards Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Lexar Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Lexar Key News

