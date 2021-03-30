Global Micro SD Cards Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Micro SD Card is a type of removable flash memory card used for storing information. SD is an abbreviation of Secure Digital, and microSD cards are sometimes referred to as µSD or uSD. The cards are used mostly in Smartphones. They are also used in newer types of handheld GPS devices, portable media players, digital audio players, expandable USB flash drives, Nintendo DS flashcards, and digital cameras.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro SD Cards in France, including the following market information:

France Micro SD Cards Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Micro SD Cards Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

France Micro SD Cards Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in France Micro SD Cards Market 2019 (%)

The global Micro SD Cards market was valued at 5406.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5701.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. While the Micro SD Cards market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Micro SD Cards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Micro SD Cards production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Micro SD Cards Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

France Micro SD Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SD (8M-2G)

SDHC (2G-32G)

SDXC (32G-400G)

France Micro SD Cards Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

France Micro SD Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Smartphone

Tablet PC

Digital Camera

Gaming Consoles

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total France Micro SD Cards Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SanDisk

Transcend Information

ADATA Technologies

Panasonic

Kingston Technology

Micron Technology

Sony

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

PNY Technologies

