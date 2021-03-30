All news

Global Motorcycle Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Motorcycle battery market; it is made up of a plastic case containing several cells. Each cell is made up of a set of positive and negative plates immersed in a dilute sulfuric acid solution known as electrolyte.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorcycle Battery in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Motorcycle Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Motorcycle Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Thailand Motorcycle Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Motorcycle Battery Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Motorcycle Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Motorcycle Battery production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Motorcycle Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Motorcycle Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
SLI
AGM
Lithium

Thailand Motorcycle Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Motorcycle Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Gas Engine/SLI
Electric Drive Train

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Motorcycle Battery Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Motorcycle Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Motorcycle Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Thailand Motorcycle Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Chaowei Power
Tianneng Battery
Johnson Controls
GS Yuasa
Exide Technologies
Sebang
Chuanxi Storage
Banner Batteries
Exide Industries
Camel
Nipress
East Penn
Leoch
Yacht
Haijiu
Pinaco
Furukawa Battery
LCB
Tong Yong

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Motorcycle Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Motorcycle Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Motorcycle Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Motorcycle Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Motorcycle Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Motorcycle Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Motorcycle Battery Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Motorcycle Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Motorcycle Battery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Motorcycle Battery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Motorcycle Battery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motorcycle Battery Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Motorcycle Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorcycle Battery Players in Thailand
3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Motorcycle Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorcycle Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 SLI
4.1.3 AGM
4.1.4 Lithium
4.2 By Type – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Gas Engine/SLI
5.1.3 Electric Drive Train
5.2 By Application – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Thailand Motorcycle Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Chaowei Power
6.1.1 Chaowei Power Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Chaowei Power Business Overview

…continued

