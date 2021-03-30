Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market in China Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect for 2021

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today’s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) in China, including the following market information:
China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (B Pcs)
China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (B Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (B Pcs)
China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
X7R
X5R
C0G (NP0)
Y5V
Others
China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (B Pcs)
China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Industrial Machinery
Defence
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (B Pcs)
Total China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Murata
Samsung Electro
TDK Corp
Kyocera (AVX)
Taiyo Yuden
Yageo
Walsin
Kemet
Samwha
Vishay
Johanson Dielectrics
Darfon
Holy Stone
Fenghua
TIANLI
Three-Circle
NIC Components
Nippon Chemi-Con
MARUWA
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Overall Market Size
2.1 China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
….. continued
