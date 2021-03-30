All news

Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR)Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR)Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report studies the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market, Neodymium catalyzed polybutadienes are highly elastic polymers with a very high degree of resistance to dynamic stress, and retain these properties even at extremely low temperatures.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-phosphine-gas-ph3-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market 2019 (%)
The global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market was valued at 2109.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2250 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. While the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dexa-bone-densitometers-market-global-outlook-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-03-16

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Solid Nd-BR
Liquid Nd-BR

Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Tires
Golf Balls
Conveyor Belts
Footwear Soles
Others

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-home-as-a-service-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-13Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Lanxess
Kumho Petrochemical
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Goodyear
Synthos
Eni
Sibur
Chimei
Firestone
Karbochem
CPNC

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Players in Thailand
3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies
3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Solid Nd-BR
4.1.3 Liquid Nd-BR
4.2 By Type – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Tires
5.1.3 Golf Balls
5.1.4 Conveyor Belts
5.1.5 Footwear Soles
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Application – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Thailand Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Lanxess
6.1.1 Lanxess Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Lanxess Business Overview
6.1.3 Lanxess Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Lanxess Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Lanxess Key News
6.2 Kumho Petrochemical
6.2.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Kumho Petrochemical Business Overview
6.2.3 Kumho Petrochemical Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Kumho Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Kumho Petrochemical Key News
6.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim
6.3.1 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Business Overview
6.3.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Key News
6.4 Goodyear
6.4.1 Goodyear Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Goodyear Business Overview
6.4.3 Goodyear Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Goodyear Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Global Food Additives Testing Market 2021 to Forecast 2025 By Major Players – Intertek Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance, Genon Laboratories, Accugen Laboratories, Aegis Food Testing Laboratories, Idexx Laboratories, SGS, Adpen Laboratories, Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories, Bureau Veritas, Silliker, ALS, IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat, Romer Labs, International Laboratory Services, Avomeen Analytical Services, QACS, Akshar Analytical Laboratory & Research Centre, Geneva Laboratories

anita_adroit

” The Main Purpose of the Food Additives Testing study is to investigate the Food Additives Testing Market segment, definition and Market size on the basis of business, end-user, product type, and major regions. In order to identify the business situation, the Food Additives Testing study offers an in-depth and technical review of current and […]
All news Energy News

Global Luxury Cars Market Size To Witness A Lucrative Growth Over 2020-2026

hiren.s

Global Luxury Cars Market Report Provides Business Overview, Market Trends, Industry Challenges, And Forecast Scope Market Research Store has published a report on global Luxury Cars market only after a thorough research, analytical tools, and sources. With the help of all the available latest development trends, future scope, and various business strategies, the report elaborately explains the fundamental […]
All news News

Multi-Channel Infusion Pumps Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Baxter,BD, Hospira, B. Braun, Roche, Insulet, Medtronic

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Multi-Channel Infusion Pumps Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Multi-Channel Infusion Pumps Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with valuable information […]