Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR)Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report studies the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market, Neodymium catalyzed polybutadienes are highly elastic polymers with a very high degree of resistance to dynamic stress, and retain these properties even at extremely low temperatures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Malaysia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market 2019 (%)
The global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market was valued at 2109.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2250 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. While the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Malaysia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Solid Nd-BR
Liquid Nd-BR

Malaysia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Malaysia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Tires
Golf Balls
Conveyor Belts
Footwear Soles
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Malaysia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Lanxess
Kumho Petrochemical
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Goodyear
Synthos
Eni
Sibur
Chimei
Firestone
Karbochem
CPNC

