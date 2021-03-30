All news

Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR)Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR)Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report studies the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market, Neodymium catalyzed polybutadienes are highly elastic polymers with a very high degree of resistance to dynamic stress, and retain these properties even at extremely low temperatures.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobile-food-vehicles-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market 2019 (%)
The global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market was valued at 2109.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2250 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. While the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-carpet-tiles-industry-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-16

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Solid Nd-BR
Liquid Nd-BR

Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Tires
Golf Balls
Conveyor Belts
Footwear Soles
Others

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dns-service-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2029-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Lanxess
Kumho Petrochemical
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Goodyear
Synthos
Eni
Sibur
Chimei
Firestone
Karbochem
CPNC

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Germany Manufacturers Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Players in Germany
3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies
3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Solid Nd-BR
4.1.3 Liquid Nd-BR
4.2 By Type – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Tires
5.1.3 Golf Balls
5.1.4 Conveyor Belts
5.1.5 Footwear Soles
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Application – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Germany Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Lanxess
6.1.1 Lanxess Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Lanxess Business Overview
6.1.3 Lanxess Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Lanxess Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Lanxess Key News
6.2 Kumho Petrochemical
6.2.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Kumho Petrochemical Business Overview
6.2.3 Kumho Petrochemical Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Kumho Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Kumho Petrochemical Key News
6.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim
6.3.1 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Business Overview
6.3.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Key News
6.4 Goodyear
6.4.1 Goodyear Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Goodyear Business Overview
6.4.3 Goodyear Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Goodyear Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Goodyear Key News
6.5 Synthos
6.5.1 Synthos Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Synthos Business Overview
6.5.3 Synthos Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Synthos Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Synthos Key News
6.6 Eni
6.6.1 Eni Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Eni Business Overview
6.6.3 Eni Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Eni Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Eni Key News
6.7 Sibur
6.6.1 Sibur Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Sibur Business Overview
6.6.3 Sibur Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Sibur Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Sibur Key News
6.8 Chimei
6.8.1 Chimei Corporate Summary
6.8.2 Chimei Business Overview
6.8.3 Chimei Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.8.4 Chimei Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.8.5 Chimei Key News
6.9 Firestone
6.9.1 Firestone Corporate Summary
6.9.2 Firestone Business Overview
6.9.3 Firestone Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.9.4 Firestone Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.9.5 Firestone Key News
6.10 Karbochem
6.10.1 Karbochem Corporate Summary
6.10.2 Karbochem Business Overview
6.10.3 Karbochem Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.10.4 Karbochem Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.10.5 Karbochem Key News
6.11 CPNC
6.11.1 CPNC Corporate Summary
6.11.2 CPNC Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Business Overview
6.11.3 CPNC Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.11.4 CPNC Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.11.5 CPNC Key News
6.12 Sinopec
6.12.1 Sinopec Corporate Summary
6.12.2 Sinopec Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Business Overview
6.12.3 Sinopec Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offering

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Size, Share, Demand, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027

QY Research

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important […]
All news News

Tissue Engineering Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – DSM, Allergan, Integra Lifesciences, Zimmer Biomet, Organogenesis, C. R. Bard, ACell

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Tissue Engineering Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Tissue Engineering Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with valuable information to help […]
All news

Pathological Microscopes Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Nikon, ZEISS, Leica Biosystems, Olympus, Euromex Microscopen

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Pathological Microscopes Market. Global Pathological Microscopes Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Pathological Microscopes […]