Global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR)Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report studies the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market, Neodymium catalyzed polybutadienes are highly elastic polymers with a very high degree of resistance to dynamic stress, and retain these properties even at extremely low temperatures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market 2019 (%)
The global Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market was valued at 2109.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2250 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. While the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Solid Nd-BR
Liquid Nd-BR

Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Tires
Golf Balls
Conveyor Belts
Footwear Soles
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Lanxess
Kumho Petrochemical
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Goodyear
Synthos
Eni
Sibur
Chimei
Firestone
Karbochem
CPNC

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Players in Indonesia
3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies
3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Solid Nd-BR
4.1.3 Liquid Nd-BR
4.2 By Type – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Tires
5.1.3 Golf Balls
5.1.4 Conveyor Belts
5.1.5 Footwear Soles
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Application – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Indonesia Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Lanxess
6.1.1 Lanxess Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Lanxess Business Overview
6.1.3 Lanxess Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Lanxess Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Lanxess Key News
6.2 Kumho Petrochemical
6.2.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Kumho Petrochemical Business Overview
6.2.3 Kumho Petrochemical Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Kumho Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Kumho Petrochemical Key News
6.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim
6.3.1 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Business Overview
6.3.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Key News
6.4 Goodyear
6.4.1 Goodyear Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Goodyear Business Overview
6.4.3 Goodyear Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Goodyear Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Goodyear Key News
6.5 Synthos
6.5.1 Synthos Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Synthos Business Overview
6.5.3 Synthos Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Synthos Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Synthos Key News
6.6 Eni
6.6.1 Eni Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Eni Business Overview
6.6.3 Eni Neodymium Polybutadiene Rubber (Nd-BR) Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Eni Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Eni Key News
6.7 Sibur

