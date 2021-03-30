Global Offshore AUV Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Autonomous Operated Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore AUV in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Offshore AUV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Offshore AUV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Malaysia Offshore AUV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Offshore AUV Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ground-calcium-carbonate-gcc-market-in-uk-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-23

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Offshore AUV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Offshore AUV production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Offshore AUV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-light-vehicle-oe-mirrors-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2027-2021-03-17

Malaysia Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

Malaysia Offshore AUV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Malaysia Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-angioplasty-balloons-and-stents-market-insight-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-14

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore AUV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Offshore AUV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Offshore AUV Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Offshore AUV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Offshore AUV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Offshore AUV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore AUV Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Offshore AUV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Offshore AUV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Offshore AUV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Offshore AUV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore AUV Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Offshore AUV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Offshore AUV Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Offshore AUV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

4.1.3 Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

4.1.4 Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Offshore AUV Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Offshore AUV Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Offshore AUV Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Offshore AUV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Offshore AUV Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Offshore AUV Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Offshore AUV Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Offshore AUV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Offshore AUV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Offshore AUV Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Defense

5.1.3 Scientific Research

5.1.4 Commercial

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Offshore AUV Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Offshore AUV Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Offshore AUV Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Offshore AUV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Offshore AUV Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Offshore AUV Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Offshore AUV Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Offshore AUV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Offshore AUV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Kongsberg Maritime

6.1.1 Kongsberg Maritime Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Kongsberg Maritime Business Overview

6.1.3 Kongsberg Maritime Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Kongsberg Maritime Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Kongsberg Maritime Key News

6.2 OceanServer Technology

6.2.1 OceanServer Technology Corporate Summary

6.2.2 OceanServer Technology Business Overview

6.2.3 OceanServer Technology Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 OceanServer Technology Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 OceanServer Technology Key News

6.3 Teledyne Gavia

6.3.1 Teledyne Gavia Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Teledyne Gavia Business Overview

6.3.3 Teledyne Gavia Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Teledyne Gavia Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Teledyne Gavia Key News

6.4 Bluefin Robotics

6.4.1 Bluefin Robotics Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Bluefin Robotics Business Overview

6.4.3 Bluefin Robotics Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bluefin Robotics Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Bluefin Robotics Key News

6.5 Atlas Elektronik

6.5.1 Atlas Elektronik Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Atlas Elektronik Business Overview

6.5.3 Atlas Elektronik Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Atlas Elektronik Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Atlas Elektronik Key News

6.6 ISE Ltd

6.6.1 ISE Ltd Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ISE Ltd Business Overview

6.6.3 ISE Ltd Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ISE Ltd Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ISE Ltd Key News

6.7 JAMSTEC

6.6.1 JAMSTEC Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JAMSTEC Business Overview

6.6.3 JAMSTEC Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 JAMSTEC Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 JAMSTEC Key News

6.8 ECA SA

6.8.1 ECA SA Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ECA SA Business Overview

6.8.3 ECA SA Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 ECA SA Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 ECA SA Key News

6.9 SAAB Group

6.9.1 SAAB Group Corporate Summary

6.9.2 SAAB Group Business Overview

6.9.3 SAAB Group Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 SAAB Group Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 SAAB Group Key News

6.10 Falmouth Scientific

6.10.1 Falmouth Scientific Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Falmouth Scientific Business Overview

6.10.3 Falmouth Scientific Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Falmouth Scientific Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Falmouth Scientific Key News

6.11 Tianjin Sublue

6.11.1 Tianjin Sublue Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Tianjin Sublue Offshore AUV Business Overview

6.11.3 Tianjin Sublue Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Tianjin Sublue Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Tianjin Sublue Key News

7 Offshore AUV Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Offshore AUV Production Capacity and Value in Malaysia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Malaysia Offshore AUV Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Malaysia Offshore AUV Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Malaysia Offshore AUV Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Offshore AUV Manufacturers in Malaysia

7.2.1 Malaysia Key Local Offshore AUV Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Malaysia Key Local Offshore AUV Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Malaysia Key Local Offshore AUV Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Offshore AUV Production Sold in Malaysia and Sold Other Than Malaysia by Manufacturers

7.3 Offshore AUV Export and Import in Malaysia

7.3.1 Malaysia Offshore AUV Export Market

7.3.2 Malaysia Offshore AUV Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Malaysia Offshore AUV Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Offshore AUV Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Offshore AUV Distributors and Sales Agents in Malaysia

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105