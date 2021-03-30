Global Offshore AUV Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Autonomous Operated Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore AUV in China, including the following market information:

China Offshore AUV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Offshore AUV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

China Offshore AUV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Offshore AUV Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Offshore AUV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Offshore AUV production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Offshore AUV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

China Offshore AUV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Offshore AUV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Offshore AUV Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total China Offshore AUV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore AUV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Offshore AUV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Offshore AUV Overall Market Size

2.1 China Offshore AUV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Offshore AUV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Offshore AUV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore AUV Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Offshore AUV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Offshore AUV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Offshore AUV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Offshore AUV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore AUV Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Offshore AUV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Offshore AUV Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Offshore AUV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

4.1.3 Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

4.1.4 Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

4.2 By Type – China Offshore AUV Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Offshore AUV Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Offshore AUV Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Offshore AUV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Offshore AUV Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Offshore AUV Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Offshore AUV Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Offshore AUV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Offshore AUV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Offshore AUV Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Defense

5.1.3 Scientific Research

5.1.4 Commercial

5.2 By Application – China Offshore AUV Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Offshore AUV Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Offshore AUV Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Offshore AUV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Offshore AUV Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Offshore AUV Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Offshore AUV Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Offshore AUV Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Offshore AUV Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Kongsberg Maritime

6.1.1 Kongsberg Maritime Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Kongsberg Maritime Business Overview

6.1.3 Kongsberg Maritime Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Kongsberg Maritime Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Kongsberg Maritime Key News

6.2 OceanServer Technology

6.2.1 OceanServer Technology Corporate Summary

6.2.2 OceanServer Technology Business Overview

6.2.3 OceanServer Technology Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 OceanServer Technology Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 OceanServer Technology Key News

6.3 Teledyne Gavia

6.3.1 Teledyne Gavia Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Teledyne Gavia Business Overview

6.3.3 Teledyne Gavia Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Teledyne Gavia Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Teledyne Gavia Key News

6.4 Bluefin Robotics

6.4.1 Bluefin Robotics Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Bluefin Robotics Business Overview

6.4.3 Bluefin Robotics Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bluefin Robotics Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Bluefin Robotics Key News

6.5 Atlas Elektronik

6.5.1 Atlas Elektronik Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Atlas Elektronik Business Overview

6.5.3 Atlas Elektronik Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Atlas Elektronik Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Atlas Elektronik Key News

6.6 ISE Ltd

6.6.1 ISE Ltd Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ISE Ltd Business Overview

6.6.3 ISE Ltd Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ISE Ltd Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ISE Ltd Key News

6.7 JAMSTEC

6.6.1 JAMSTEC Corporate Summary

6.6.2 JAMSTEC Business Overview

6.6.3 JAMSTEC Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 JAMSTEC Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 JAMSTEC Key News

6.8 ECA SA

6.8.1 ECA SA Corporate Summary

6.8.2 ECA SA Business Overview

6.8.3 ECA SA Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 ECA SA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 ECA SA Key News

6.9 SAAB Group

6.9.1 SAAB Group Corporate Summary

6.9.2 SAAB Group Business Overview

6.9.3 SAAB Group Offshore AUV Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 SAAB Group Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 SAAB Group Key News

6.10 Falmouth Scientific

6.10.1 Falmouth Scientific Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Falmouth Scientific Business Overview

….….Continued

