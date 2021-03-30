All news

Global Organic Milk Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Organic Milk is a type of drinking milk that made from organic raw milk with organic certification (Such as EU-Eco-regulation, USA NOP, etc.).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Milk in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Organic Milk Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Organic Milk Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million L)
Malaysia Organic Milk Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million L)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Organic Milk Market 2019 (%)

The global Organic Milk market was valued at 4652.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5827.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. While the Organic Milk market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Organic Milk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Organic Milk production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Organic Milk Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million L)
Malaysia Organic Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Organic Whole Milk
Organic 2% Milk
Organic 1% Milk
Organic Fat-free Milk
Others

Malaysia Organic Milk Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million L)
Malaysia Organic Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Children
Adult
The Aged

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Organic Milk Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Organic Milk Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Organic Milk Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million L)
Total Malaysia Organic Milk Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Arla Food
Horizon Organic
Organic Valley
Emmi
Yeo Valley
Aurora Organic Dairy
Andechser Dairy
Organic Dairy Farmers
Avalon Dairy
Bruton Dairy
Shengmu Organic Milk
Yili
Mengniu

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Milk Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Organic Milk Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Organic Milk Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Organic Milk Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Organic Milk Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia Organic Milk Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Milk Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia Organic Milk Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia Organic Milk Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Malaysia Organic Milk Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Malaysia Organic Milk Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Milk Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Organic Milk Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Milk Players in Malaysia
3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Organic Milk Companies
3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Milk Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Organic Milk Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Organic Whole Milk
4.1.3 Organic 2% Milk
4.1.4 Organic 1% Milk
4.1.5 Organic Fat-free Milk
4.1.6 Others
4.2 By Type – Malaysia Organic Milk Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Organic Milk Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Organic Milk Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Organic Milk Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Malaysia Organic Milk Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Organic Milk Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Organic Milk Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Organic Milk Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Malaysia Organic Milk Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Organic Milk Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Children
5.1.3 Adult
5.1.4 The Aged
5.2 By Application – Malaysia Organic Milk Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Organic Milk Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Organic Milk Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Organic Milk Revenue Market

All news

