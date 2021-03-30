Global Outdoor Umbrellas Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Outdoor Umbrellas market, Outdoor Umbrellas is a folding canopy supported by wooden or metal ribs, which is usually mounted on a wooden, metal, or plastic pole. It is designed to protect a person against rain or sunlight.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-american-football-balls-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Umbrellas in China, including the following market information:

China Outdoor Umbrellas Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Outdoor Umbrellas Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

China Outdoor Umbrellas Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Outdoor Umbrellas Market 2019 (%)

The global Outdoor Umbrellas market was valued at 848.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1101.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. While the Outdoor Umbrellas market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sauces-dressings-and-condiments-packaging-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-16

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor Umbrellas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-orthopedic-surgery-navigation-software-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-03-13-41751111

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Outdoor Umbrellas production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Centre Pole Umbrellas

Offset Pole Umbrellas

Wall Mounted Umbrellas

China Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor Umbrellas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Outdoor Umbrellas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Outdoor Umbrellas Overall Market Size

2.1 China Outdoor Umbrellas Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Outdoor Umbrellas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Outdoor Umbrellas Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105