Global Outdoor Umbrellas Market in India- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Outdoor Umbrellas market, Outdoor Umbrellas is a folding canopy supported by wooden or metal ribs, which is usually mounted on a wooden, metal, or plastic pole. It is designed to protect a person against rain or sunlight.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Umbrellas in India, including the following market information:
India Outdoor Umbrellas Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Outdoor Umbrellas Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
India Outdoor Umbrellas Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in India Outdoor Umbrellas Market 2019 (%)
The global Outdoor Umbrellas market was valued at 848.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1101.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. While the Outdoor Umbrellas market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor Umbrellas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Outdoor Umbrellas production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
India Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Centre Pole Umbrellas
Offset Pole Umbrellas
Wall Mounted Umbrellas

India Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
India Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial
Residential

 

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Outdoor Umbrellas Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Outdoor Umbrellas Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Outdoor Umbrellas Overall Market Size
2.1 India Outdoor Umbrellas Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Outdoor Umbrellas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Outdoor Umbrellas Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

….. continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

