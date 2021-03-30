Global Power Generation Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Power Generation Equipment is useful appliances that supply electrical power during a power outage and prevent discontinuity of daily activities or disruption of business operations. Power Generation Equipment is available in different electrical and physical configurations for use in different applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Generation Equipment in France, including the following market information:

France Power Generation Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Power Generation Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Power Generation Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Power Generation Equipment Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Power Generation Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Power Generation Equipment production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Power Generation Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Power Generation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Portable Generators

Standby Generators

Mobile Generators

The segment of portable enerators hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%.

France Power Generation Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Power Generation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

The residential holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 59% of the market share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Power Generation Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Power Generation Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Power Generation Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Power Generation Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Caterpillar

Cummins Power Systems

Generac

Honda Power

MTU

Briggs & Stratton

Yamaha

KOHLER

TTI

Champion

Itopower

Hyundai Power

Eaton

Sawafuji

Loncin

