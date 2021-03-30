Preventive maintenance refers to regular, routine maintenance to help keep equipment up and running, preventing any unplanned downtime and expensive costs from unanticipated equipment failure. It requires careful planning and scheduling of maintenance on equipment before there is an actual problem as well as keeping accurate records of past inspections and servicing reports. Preventive management can be very complex, especially for companies with a lot of equipment. For this reason, many companies rely on preventive maintenance software to help organize and carry out all their preventive maintenance needs.

Global Preventive Maintenance Software in Germany Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Preventive Maintenance Software in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Preventive Maintenance Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Preventive Maintenance Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Preventive Maintenance Software market was valued at 720.9 million in 2019 and is pr+ojected to reach US$ 1090.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of +10.9% during the forecast period.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Preventive Maintenance Software Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Preventive Maintenance Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Maintenance Connection

EMaint

Hippo

Mpulse

ManagerPlus

Software AG

Infor

SAP

IBM

Oracle

IQMS

Building Engines

GE

Dude Solutions

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Preventive Maintenance Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Preventive Maintenance Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Germany Preventive Maintenance Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Preventive Maintenance Software Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Preventive Maintenance Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Preventive Maintenance Software Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Germany Manufacturers Preventive Maintenance Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preventive Maintenance Software Players in Germany

3.6.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Preventive Maintenance Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preventive Maintenance Software Companies

… continued

