Global Preventive Maintenance Software in Thailand Market Research Report 2020-2026

Preventive maintenance refers to regular, routine maintenance to help keep equipment up and running, preventing any unplanned downtime and expensive costs from unanticipated equipment failure. It requires careful planning and scheduling of maintenance on equipment before there is an actual problem as well as keeping accurate records of past inspections and servicing reports. Preventive management can be very complex, especially for companies with a lot of equipment. For this reason, many companies rely on preventive maintenance software to help organize and carry out all their preventive maintenance needs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Preventive Maintenance Software in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Preventive Maintenance Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Preventive Maintenance Software Market 2019 (%)
The global Preventive Maintenance Software market was valued at 720.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1090.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

 

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Preventive Maintenance Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Preventive Maintenance Software in Thailand. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Preventive Maintenance Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Preventive Maintenance Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Preventive Maintenance Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
On-premises
Cloud-based
The segment of cloud-based holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69%.

 

Thailand Preventive Maintenance Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Preventive Maintenance Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
BFSI
Hospital
Factory
Logistics
Others
The factory holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 63% of the market share.

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Preventive Maintenance Software Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Preventive Maintenance Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Maintenance Connection
EMaint
Hippo
Mpulse
ManagerPlus
Software AG
Infor
SAP
IBM
Oracle
IQMS
Building Engines
GE
Dude Solutions

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Preventive Maintenance Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Preventive Maintenance Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Thailand Preventive Maintenance Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Preventive Maintenance Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Preventive Maintenance Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

