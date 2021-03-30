Global PVC Paste Resin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Paste PVC Resin refers to the PVC Resin which is used in paste form. This kind of liquid material is easy to configure and control while with a stable performance, so it is widely used in leather, vinyl toys, soft trademarks, wallpaper, paint, foam plastics production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Paste Resin in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany PVC Paste Resin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany PVC Paste Resin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Germany PVC Paste Resin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany PVC Paste Resin Market 2019 (%)

The global PVC Paste Resin market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the PVC Paste Resin market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PVC Paste Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PVC Paste Resin production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany PVC Paste Resin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Germany PVC Paste Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Micro Suspension Method

Emulsion Method

Germany PVC Paste Resin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Germany PVC Paste Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Plastic Floor

Artificial Leather

Paint and Coatings

Wallpaper

Automotive Sealing

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PVC Paste Resin Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PVC Paste Resin Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany PVC Paste Resin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Germany PVC Paste Resin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Vinnolit

Kem One

Mexichem

INEOS

Solvay

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC Paste Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany PVC Paste Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany PVC Paste Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany PVC Paste Resin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany PVC Paste Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany PVC Paste Resin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC Paste Resin Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany PVC Paste Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany PVC Paste Resin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany PVC Paste Resin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany PVC Paste Resin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Paste Resin Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers PVC Paste Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Paste Resin Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 PVC Paste Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Paste Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany PVC Paste Resin Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Micro Suspension Method

4.1.3 Emulsion Method

4.2 By Type – Germany PVC Paste Resin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany PVC Paste Resin Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany PVC Paste Resin Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany PVC Paste Resin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany PVC Paste Resin Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany PVC Paste Resin Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany PVC Paste Resin Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany PVC Paste Resin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany PVC Paste Resin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany PVC Paste Resin Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Plastic Floor

5.1.3 Artificial Leather

5.1.4 Paint and Coatings

5.1.5 Wallpaper

5.1.6 Automotive Sealing

5.2 By Application – Germany PVC Paste Resin Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany PVC Paste Resin Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany PVC Paste Resin Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany PVC Paste Resin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany PVC Paste Resin Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany PVC Paste Resin Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany PVC Paste Resin Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany PVC Paste Resin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany PVC Paste Resin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Vinnolit

6.1.1 Vinnolit Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Vinnolit Business Overview

6.1.3 Vinnolit PVC Paste Resin Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Vinnolit Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Vinnolit Key News

6.2 Kem One

6.2.1 Kem One Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Kem One Business Overview

6.2.3 Kem One PVC Paste Resin Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Kem One Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Kem One Key News

6.3 Mexichem

6.3.1 Mexichem Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Mexichem Business Overview

6.3.3 Mexichem PVC Paste Resin Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Mexichem Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Mexichem Key News

6.4 INEOS

6.4.1 INEOS Corporate Summary

6.4.2 INEOS Business Overview

6.4.3 INEOS PVC Paste Resin Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 INEOS Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 INEOS Key News

6.5 Solvay

6.5.1 Solvay Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Solvay Business Overview

6.5.3 Solvay PVC Paste Resin Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Solvay Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Solvay Key News

6.6 Cires

6.6.1 Cires Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Cires Business Overview

6.6.3 Cires PVC Paste Resin Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Cires Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Cires Key News

7 PVC Paste Resin Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 PVC Paste Resin Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany PVC Paste Resin Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany PVC Paste Resin Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany PVC Paste Resin Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local PVC Paste Resin Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local PVC Paste Resin Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local PVC Paste Resin Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local PVC Paste Resin Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of PVC Paste Resin Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 PVC Paste Resin Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany PVC Paste Resin Export Market

7.3.2 Germany PVC Paste Resin Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany PVC Paste Resin Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on PVC Paste Resin Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 PVC Paste Resin Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of PVC Paste Resin in Germany

Table 2. Top Players in Germany, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Germany PVC Paste Resin Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Germany PVC Paste Resin Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Germany PVC Paste Resin Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Germany PVC Paste Resin Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers PVC Paste Resin Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Germany Manufacturers PVC Paste Resin Product Type

Table 9. List of Germany Tier 1 PVC Paste Resin Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Paste Resin Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – PVC Paste Resin Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – PVC Paste Resin Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – PVC Paste Resin Sales in Germany (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – PVC Paste Resin Sales in Germany (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – PVC Paste Resin Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – PVC Paste Resin Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – PVC Paste Resin Sales in Germany, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – PVC Paste Resin Sales in Germany, (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. Vinnolit Corporate Summary

Table 20. Vinnolit PVC Paste Resin Product Offerings

Table 21. Vinnolit PVC Paste Resin Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Kem One Corporate Summary

Table 23. Kem One PVC Paste Resin Product Offerings

Table 24. Kem One PVC Paste Resin Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Mexichem Corporate Summary

Table 26. Mexichem PVC Paste Resin Product Offerings

Table 27. Mexichem PVC Paste Resin Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. INEOS Corporate Summary

Table 29. INEOS PVC Paste Resin Product Offerings

Table 30. INEOS PVC Paste Resin Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Solvay Corporate Summary

Table 32. Solvay PVC Paste Resin Product Offerings

Table 33. Solvay PVC Paste Resin Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Cires Corporate Summary

Table 35. Cires PVC Paste Resin Product Offerings

….. continued

