Global Robotics Market in India Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect for 2021

Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotics in India, including the following market information:
India Robotics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Robotics Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
India Robotics Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in India Robotics Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Robotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Robotics production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Robotics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Industrial Robots
Service Robots for Professional
Service Robots for Personnel

India Robotics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Military
Industrial
Commercial
Personal

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Robotics Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Robotics Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Robotics Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total India Robotics Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
FANUC
ABB
Yaskawa
KUKA
OTC
Panasonic
Kawasaki
Nachi
Epson
Mitsubishi
Denso
Yamaha
Toshiba
iRobot
Ecovacs
Proscenic
Matsutek
Neato Robotics
Infinuvo(Metapo)
LG
Samsung

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Robotics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Robotics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Robotics Overall Market Size
2.1 India Robotics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Robotics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Robotics Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

