Global Robotics Market in Southeast Asia Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect for 2021

Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotics in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Robotics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Robotics Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Southeast Asia Robotics Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Robotics Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Robotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Robotics production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Robotics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Industrial Robots
Service Robots for Professional
Service Robots for Personnel

Southeast Asia Robotics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Military
Industrial
Commercial
Personal

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Robotics Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Robotics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Robotics Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Southeast Asia Robotics Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
FANUC
ABB
Yaskawa
KUKA
OTC
Panasonic
Kawasaki
Nachi
Epson
Mitsubishi
Denso
Yamaha
Toshiba
iRobot
Ecovacs
Proscenic
Matsutek
Neato Robotics
Infinuvo(Metapo)
LG
Samsung

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Robotics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Robotics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Robotics Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Robotics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Robotics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Robotics Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

