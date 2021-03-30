All news

Global Rotating U Disk Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Rotating U Disk is a data storage device. The advantage of a Rotating U Disk is that it can avoid the loss of the cover.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotating U Disk in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Rotating U Disk Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Rotating U Disk Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Thailand Rotating U Disk Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Rotating U Disk Market 2019 (%)

The global Rotating U Disk market was valued at 848.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 936.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Rotating U Disk market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rotating U Disk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rotating U Disk production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Rotating U Disk Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Rotating U Disk Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
USB 2.0
USB 3.0

Thailand Rotating U Disk Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Rotating U Disk Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Office
Study
Vehicle
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Rotating U Disk Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Rotating U Disk Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Rotating U Disk Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Thailand Rotating U Disk Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Kingston
SanDisk
Teclast
Eaget
PNY
Lexar
Apacer
Netac
Aigo

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rotating U Disk Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Rotating U Disk Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Rotating U Disk Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Rotating U Disk Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Rotating U Disk Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Rotating U Disk Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rotating U Disk Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Rotating U Disk Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Rotating U Disk Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Rotating U Disk Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Rotating U Disk Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotating U Disk Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Rotating U Disk Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotating U Disk Players in Thailand
3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Rotating U Disk Companies
3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotating U Disk Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Rotating U Disk Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 USB 2.0
4.1.3 USB 3.0
4.2 By Type – Thailand Rotating U Disk Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Rotating U Disk Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Rotating U Disk Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Rotating U Disk Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Thailand Rotating U Disk Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Rotating U Disk Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Rotating U Disk Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Rotating U Disk Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Thailand Rotating U Disk Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Rotating U Disk Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Office
5.1.3 Study
5.1.4 Vehicle
5.1.5 Other
5.2 By Application – Thailand Rotating U Disk Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Rotating U Disk Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Rotating U Disk Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Rotating U Disk Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Thailand Rotating U Disk Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Rotating U Disk Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Rotating U Disk Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Rotating U Disk Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Thailand Rotating U Disk Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Kingston
6.1.1 Kingston Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Kingston Business Overview
6.1.3 Kingston Rotating U Disk Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Kingston Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Kingston Key News
6.2 SanDisk
6.2.1 SanDisk Corporate Summary
6.2.2 SanDisk Business Overview
6.2.3 SanDisk Rotating U Disk Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 SanDisk Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)
6.2.5 SanDisk Key News
6.3 Teclast
6.3.1 Teclast Corporate Summary

…continued

