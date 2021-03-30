All news

Global Saccharin Market in Southeast Asia- Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener with effectively no food energy which is about 300–400 times as sweet as sucrose or table sugar, but has a bitter or metallic aftertaste, especially at high concentrations. It is used to sweeten products such as drinks, candies, cookies, medicines, and toothpaste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Saccharin in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Saccharin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Saccharin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Southeast Asia Saccharin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Saccharin Market 2019 (%)

The global Saccharin market was valued at 141.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 125.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -2.9% during the forecast period. While the Saccharin market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Saccharin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Saccharin production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Saccharin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Southeast Asia Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Insoluble Saccharin

Soluble Saccharin

Southeast Asia Saccharin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Southeast Asia Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Daily Chemical

Other

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Saccharin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Southeast Asia Saccharin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kaifeng Xinghua

Tianjin Changjie

PMC Specialties

Tianjin North Food

Shanghai Fortune

Two Lions

Productos Aditivos

Salvichem

JMC

Shree Vardayini

Vishnuchrome

Aviditya Chemicals

D K

PT Bantang Alum

 

 

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Saccharin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Saccharin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Saccharin Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Saccharin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Saccharin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Saccharin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

