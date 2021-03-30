Global Saccharin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener with effectively no food energy which is about 300–400 times as sweet as sucrose or table sugar, but has a bitter or metallic aftertaste, especially at high concentrations. It is used to sweeten products such as drinks, candies, cookies, medicines, and toothpaste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Saccharin in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Saccharin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Saccharin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam Saccharin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Saccharin Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Saccharin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Saccharin production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Saccharin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Insoluble Saccharin

Soluble Saccharin

Vietnam Saccharin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Daily Chemical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Saccharin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam Saccharin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kaifeng Xinghua

Tianjin Changjie

PMC Specialties

Tianjin North Food

Shanghai Fortune

Two Lions

Productos Aditivos

Salvichem

JMC

Shree Vardayini

Vishnuchrome

Aviditya Chemicals

D K

PT Bantang Alum

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Saccharin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Saccharin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Saccharin Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Saccharin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Saccharin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Saccharin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Saccharin Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Saccharin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Saccharin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Saccharin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Saccharin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Saccharin Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Saccharin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Saccharin Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Saccharin Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Insoluble Saccharin

4.1.3 Soluble Saccharin

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Saccharin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Saccharin Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Saccharin Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Saccharin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Saccharin Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Saccharin Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Saccharin Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Saccharin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Saccharin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Saccharin Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food & Beverage

5.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.1.4 Daily Chemical

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Saccharin Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Saccharin Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Saccharin Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Saccharin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Saccharin Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Saccharin Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Saccharin Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Saccharin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Saccharin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Kaifeng Xinghua

6.1.1 Kaifeng Xinghua Corporate Summary

…continued

