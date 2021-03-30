Global Saccharin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener with effectively no food energy which is about 300–400 times as sweet as sucrose or table sugar, but has a bitter or metallic aftertaste, especially at high concentrations. It is used to sweeten products such as drinks, candies, cookies, medicines, and toothpaste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Saccharin in France, including the following market information:

France Saccharin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Saccharin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

France Saccharin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Saccharin Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Saccharin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Saccharin production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Saccharin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Insoluble Saccharin

Soluble Saccharin

France Saccharin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Daily Chemical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Saccharin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total France Saccharin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kaifeng Xinghua

Tianjin Changjie

PMC Specialties

Tianjin North Food

Shanghai Fortune

Two Lions

Productos Aditivos

Salvichem

JMC

Shree Vardayini

Vishnuchrome

Aviditya Chemicals

D K

PT Bantang Alum

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Saccharin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Saccharin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Saccharin Overall Market Size

2.1 France Saccharin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Saccharin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Saccharin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Saccharin Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Saccharin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Saccharin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Saccharin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Saccharin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Saccharin Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Saccharin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Saccharin Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Saccharin Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Insoluble Saccharin

4.1.3 Soluble Saccharin

4.2 By Type – France Saccharin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Saccharin Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Saccharin Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Saccharin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Saccharin Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Saccharin Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Saccharin Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Saccharin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Saccharin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Saccharin Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food & Beverage

5.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.1.4 Daily Chemical

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – France Saccharin Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Saccharin Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Saccharin Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Saccharin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Saccharin Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Saccharin Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Saccharin Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Saccharin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

…continued

