Global Saccharin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener with effectively no food energy which is about 300–400 times as sweet as sucrose or table sugar, but has a bitter or metallic aftertaste, especially at high concentrations. It is used to sweeten products such as drinks, candies, cookies, medicines, and toothpaste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Saccharin in China, including the following market information:

China Saccharin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Saccharin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China Saccharin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Saccharin Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Saccharin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Saccharin production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Saccharin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Insoluble Saccharin

Soluble Saccharin

China Saccharin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Daily Chemical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Saccharin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China Saccharin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kaifeng Xinghua

Tianjin Changjie

PMC Specialties

Tianjin North Food

Shanghai Fortune

Two Lions

Productos Aditivos

Salvichem

JMC

Shree Vardayini

Vishnuchrome

Aviditya Chemicals

D K

PT Bantang Alum

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Saccharin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Saccharin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Saccharin Overall Market Size

2.1 China Saccharin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Saccharin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Saccharin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Saccharin Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Saccharin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Saccharin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Saccharin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Saccharin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Saccharin Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Saccharin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Saccharin Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Companies

…continued

