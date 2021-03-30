Global Saccharin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener with effectively no food energy which is about 300–400 times as sweet as sucrose or table sugar, but has a bitter or metallic aftertaste, especially at high concentrations. It is used to sweeten products such as drinks, candies, cookies, medicines, and toothpaste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Saccharin in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Saccharin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Saccharin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Saccharin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Saccharin Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Saccharin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Saccharin production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Saccharin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Insoluble Saccharin

Soluble Saccharin

South Korea Saccharin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Daily Chemical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Saccharin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Saccharin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kaifeng Xinghua

Tianjin Changjie

PMC Specialties

Tianjin North Food

Shanghai Fortune

Two Lions

Productos Aditivos

Salvichem

JMC

Shree Vardayini

Vishnuchrome

Aviditya Chemicals

D K

PT Bantang Alum

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Saccharin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Saccharin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Saccharin Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Saccharin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Saccharin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Saccharin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Saccharin Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Saccharin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Saccharin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Saccharin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Saccharin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Saccharin Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Saccharin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Saccharin Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Saccharin Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Insoluble Saccharin

4.1.3 Soluble Saccharin

4.2 By Type – South Korea Saccharin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Saccharin Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Saccharin Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Saccharin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Saccharin Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Saccharin Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Saccharin Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Saccharin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Saccharin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Saccharin Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food & Beverage

5.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.1.4 Daily Chemical

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – South Korea Saccharin Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Saccharin Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Saccharin Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Saccharin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Saccharin Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Saccharin Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Saccharin Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Saccharin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Saccharin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Kaifeng Xinghua

6.1.1 Kaifeng Xinghua Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Kaifeng Xinghua Business Overview

6.1.3 Kaifeng Xinghua Saccharin Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Kaifeng Xinghua Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Kaifeng Xinghua Key News

6.2 Tianjin Changjie

6.2.1 Tianjin Changjie Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Tianjin Changjie Business Overview

6.2.3 Tianjin Changjie Saccharin Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Tianjin Changjie Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Tianjin Changjie Key News

6.3 PMC Specialties

…continued

