Global Saccharin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener with effectively no food energy which is about 300–400 times as sweet as sucrose or table sugar, but has a bitter or metallic aftertaste, especially at high concentrations. It is used to sweeten products such as drinks, candies, cookies, medicines, and toothpaste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Saccharin in India, including the following market information:

India Saccharin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Saccharin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

India Saccharin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Saccharin Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Saccharin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Saccharin production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Saccharin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Insoluble Saccharin

Soluble Saccharin

India Saccharin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Daily Chemical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Saccharin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total India Saccharin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kaifeng Xinghua

Tianjin Changjie

PMC Specialties

Tianjin North Food

Shanghai Fortune

Two Lions

Productos Aditivos

Salvichem

JMC

Shree Vardayini

Vishnuchrome

Aviditya Chemicals

D K

PT Bantang Alum

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Saccharin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Saccharin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Saccharin Overall Market Size

2.1 India Saccharin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Saccharin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Saccharin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Saccharin Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Saccharin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Saccharin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Saccharin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Saccharin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Saccharin Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Saccharin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Saccharin Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Saccharin Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Insoluble Saccharin

4.1.3 Soluble Saccharin

4.2 By Type – India Saccharin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Saccharin Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Saccharin Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Saccharin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Saccharin Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Saccharin Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Saccharin Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Saccharin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Saccharin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Saccharin Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food & Beverage

5.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.1.4 Daily Chemical

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – India Saccharin Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Saccharin Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Saccharin Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Saccharin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Saccharin Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Saccharin Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Saccharin Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Saccharin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

…continued

