Global Saccharin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener with effectively no food energy which is about 300–400 times as sweet as sucrose or table sugar, but has a bitter or metallic aftertaste, especially at high concentrations. It is used to sweeten products such as drinks, candies, cookies, medicines, and toothpaste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Saccharin in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Saccharin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Saccharin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Indonesia Saccharin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Saccharin Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Saccharin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Saccharin production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Saccharin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Indonesia Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Insoluble Saccharin

Soluble Saccharin

Indonesia Saccharin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Indonesia Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Daily Chemical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Saccharin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Indonesia Saccharin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kaifeng Xinghua

Tianjin Changjie

PMC Specialties

Tianjin North Food

Shanghai Fortune

Two Lions

Productos Aditivos

Salvichem

JMC

Shree Vardayini

Vishnuchrome

Aviditya Chemicals

D K

PT Bantang Alum

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Saccharin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Saccharin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Saccharin Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Saccharin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Saccharin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Saccharin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Saccharin Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Saccharin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Saccharin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Saccharin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Saccharin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Saccharin Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Saccharin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Saccharin Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Saccharin Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Insoluble Saccharin

4.1.3 Soluble Saccharin

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Saccharin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Saccharin Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Saccharin Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Saccharin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Saccharin Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Saccharin Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Saccharin Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Saccharin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Saccharin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Saccharin Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food & Beverage

5.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.1.4 Daily Chemical

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Saccharin Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Saccharin Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Saccharin Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Saccharin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Saccharin Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Saccharin Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Saccharin Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Saccharin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Saccharin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Kaifeng Xinghua

6.1.1 Kaifeng Xinghua Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Kaifeng Xinghua Business Overview

6.1.3 Kaifeng Xinghua Saccharin Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Kaifeng Xinghua Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Kaifeng Xinghua Key News

6.2 Tianjin Changjie

6.2.1 Tianjin Changjie Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Tianjin Changjie Business Overview

6.2.3 Tianjin Changjie Saccharin Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Tianjin Changjie Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Tianjin Changjie Key News

6.3 PMC Specialties

6.3.1 PMC Specialties Corporate Summary

6.3.2 PMC Specialties Business Overview

6.3.3 PMC Specialties Saccharin Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 PMC Specialties Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 PMC Specialties Key News

6.4 Tianjin North Food

6.4.1 Tianjin North Food Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Tianjin North Food Business Overview

6.4.3 Tianjin North Food Saccharin Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tianjin North Food Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Tianjin North Food Key News

6.5 Shanghai Fortune

6.5.1 Shanghai Fortune Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Shanghai Fortune Business Overview

6.5.3 Shanghai Fortune Saccharin Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Shanghai Fortune Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Shanghai Fortune Key News

6.6 Two Lions

6.6.1 Two Lions Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Two Lions Business Overview

…continued

