Global Saccharin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener with effectively no food energy which is about 300–400 times as sweet as sucrose or table sugar, but has a bitter or metallic aftertaste, especially at high concentrations. It is used to sweeten products such as drinks, candies, cookies, medicines, and toothpaste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Saccharin in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Saccharin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Saccharin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Thailand Saccharin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Saccharin Market 2019 (%)

The global Saccharin market was valued at 141.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 125.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -2.9% during the forecast period. While the Saccharin market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Saccharin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Saccharin production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Saccharin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Thailand Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Insoluble Saccharin
Soluble Saccharin

Thailand Saccharin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Thailand Saccharin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Daily Chemical
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Saccharin Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Saccharin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Thailand Saccharin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Kaifeng Xinghua
Tianjin Changjie
PMC Specialties
Tianjin North Food
Shanghai Fortune
Two Lions
Productos Aditivos
Salvichem
JMC
Shree Vardayini
Vishnuchrome
Aviditya Chemicals
D K
PT Bantang Alum

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Saccharin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Saccharin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Saccharin Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Saccharin Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Saccharin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Saccharin Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Saccharin Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Saccharin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Saccharin Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Saccharin Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Saccharin Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Saccharin Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Saccharin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Players in Thailand
3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Saccharin Companies
3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saccharin Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Saccharin Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Insoluble Saccharin
4.1.3 Soluble Saccharin
4.2 By Type – Thailand Saccharin Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Saccharin Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Saccharin Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Saccharin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Thailand Saccharin Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Saccharin Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Saccharin Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Saccharin Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Thailand Saccharin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Saccharin Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Food & Beverage
5.1.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.1.4 Daily Chemical
5.1.5 Other
5.2 By Application – Thailand Saccharin Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Saccharin Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Saccharin Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Saccharin Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

