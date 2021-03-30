Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery, also called Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries, are a lead acid battery that has the sulfuric acid electrolyte coagulated (thickened) so it cannot spill out. They are partially sealed, but have vents in case gases are accidentally released for example by overcharging.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Italy Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market 2019 (%)

The global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery market was valued at 36600 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 48120 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

AGM Battery

GEL Battery

Italy Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive Starter

Motorcycles and Electric Bikes

Forklifts and Other Vehicles

UPS

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Italy Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Johnson Controls

Exide

CSB Battery

GS Yuasaorate

Enersys

EAST PENN Manufacturing

Sebang

Atlasbx

Amara Raja

C&D Technologies

Trojan

First National Battery

Chaowei Power

Tianneng Power

Camel

Fengfan

Leoch

Narada Power

Sacred Sun Power Sources

