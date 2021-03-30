All news

Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery, also called Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries, are a lead acid battery that has the sulfuric acid electrolyte coagulated (thickened) so it cannot spill out. They are partially sealed, but have vents in case gases are accidentally released for example by overcharging.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market 2019 (%)
The global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery market was valued at 36600 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 48120 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. While the Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
AGM Battery
GEL Battery

Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive Starter
Motorcycles and Electric Bikes
Forklifts and Other Vehicles
UPS
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Johnson Controls
Exide
CSB Battery
GS Yuasaorate
Enersys
EAST PENN Manufacturing
Sebang
Atlasbx
Amara Raja
C&D Technologies
Trojan
First National Battery
Chaowei Power
Tianneng Power
Camel
Fengfan
Leoch
Narada Power
Sacred Sun Power Sources

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Players in Southeast Asia
3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 AGM Battery
4.1.3 GEL Battery
4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Automotive Starter
5.1.3 Motorcycles and Electric Bikes
5.1.4 Forklifts and Other Vehicles
5.1.5 UPS

…continued

