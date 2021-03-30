Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

Shale gas is natural gas that is found trapped within shale formations. Shale gas has become an increasingly important source of natural gas in the United States since the start of this century, and interest has spread to potential gas shales in the rest of the world

Hydraulic fracturing is a well stimulation technique in which rock is fractured by a pressurized liquid. The process involves the high-pressure injection of ‘fracking fluid’ (primarily water, containing sand or other proppants suspended with the aid of thickening agents) into a wellbore to create cracks in the deep-rock formations through which natural gas, petroleum, and brine will flow more freely.

In the report, production unit: bcf=billion cubic feet. Price unit: USD/Mcf=USD per thousand cubic feet.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bath-textiles-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-20

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-horseradish-peroxidase-hrp-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-18

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Type I

Type II

South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bluetooth-headsets-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2025-2021-03-14

South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residents

Industrial

Electric Power

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ExxonMobil

Range Resources

EQT

Chesapeake Energy

Chevron

Rice Energy

CONSOL Energy

EOG Resources

Anadarko Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum

Devon Energy

Marathon Oil

BHP Billiton

Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales

CNPC

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Type I

4.1.3 Type II

4.2 By Type – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residents

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Electric Power

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ExxonMobil

6.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ExxonMobil Business Overview

6.1.3 ExxonMobil Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ExxonMobil Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ExxonMobil Key News

6.2 Range Resources

6.2.1 Range Resources Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Range Resources Business Overview

6.2.3 Range Resources Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Range Resources Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Range Resources Key News

6.3 EQT

6.3.1 EQT Corporate Summary

6.3.2 EQT Business Overview

6.3.3 EQT Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 EQT Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 EQT Key News

6.4 Chesapeake Energy

6.4.1 Chesapeake Energy Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Chesapeake Energy Business Overview

6.4.3 Chesapeake Energy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Chesapeake Energy Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Chesapeake Energy Key News

6.5 Chevron

6.5.1 Chevron Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Chevron Business Overview

6.5.3 Chevron Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Chevron Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Chevron Key News

6.6 Rice Energy

6.6.1 Rice Energy Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Rice Energy Business Overview

6.6.3 Rice Energy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Rice Energy Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Rice Energy Key News

6.7 CONSOL Energy

6.6.1 CONSOL Energy Corporate Summary

6.6.2 CONSOL Energy Business Overview

6.6.3 CONSOL Energy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 CONSOL Energy Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 CONSOL Energy Key News

6.8 EOG Resources

6.8.1 EOG Resources Corporate Summary

6.8.2 EOG Resources Business Overview

6.8.3 EOG Resources Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 EOG Resources Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 EOG Resources Key News

6.9 Anadarko Petroleum

6.9.1 Anadarko Petroleum Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Anadarko Petroleum Business Overview

6.9.3 Anadarko Petroleum Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Anadarko Petroleum Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Anadarko Petroleum Key News

6.10 Occidental Petroleum

6.10.1 Occidental Petroleum Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Occidental Petroleum Business Overview

6.10.3 Occidental Petroleum Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Occidental Petroleum Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Occidental Petroleum Key News

6.11 Devon Energy

6.11.1 Devon Energy Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Devon Energy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Business Overview

6.11.3 Devon Energy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Devon Energy Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Devon Energy Key News

6.12 Marathon Oil

6.12.1 Marathon Oil Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Marathon Oil Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Business Overview

6.12.3 Marathon Oil Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Marathon Oil Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Marathon Oil Key News

6.13 BHP Billiton

6.13.1 BHP Billiton Corporate Summary

6.13.2 BHP Billiton Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Business Overview

6.13.3 BHP Billiton Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 BHP Billiton Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 BHP Billiton Key News

6.14 Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales

6.14.1 Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Business Overview

6.14.3 Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales Key News

6.15 CNPC

6.15.1 CNPC Corporate Summary

6.15.2 CNPC Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Business Overview

6.15.3 CNPC Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 CNPC Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.15.5 CNPC Key News

6.16 Sinopec

6.16.1 Sinopec Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Sinopec Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Business Overview

6.16.3 Sinopec Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Sinopec Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Sinopec Key News

7 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales in South Korea, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales in South Korea, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. ExxonMobil Corporate Summary

Table 20. ExxonMobil Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Product Offerings

Table 21. ExxonMobil Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Range Resources Corporate Summary

Table 23. Range Resources Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Product Offerings

Table 24. Range Resources Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. EQT Corporate Summary

Table 26. EQT Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Product Offerings

Table 27. EQT Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Chesapeake Energy Corporate Summary

Table 29. Chesapeake Energy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Product Offerings

Table 30. Chesapeake Energy Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Chevron Corporate Summary

Table 32. Chevron Shale Gas Hydrauli

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105