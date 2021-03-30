Global Silicon Powder Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than μm in diameter, the average being about 0.15 μm. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Powder in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Silicon Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Silicon Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam Silicon Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Silicon Powder Market 2019 (%)

The global Silicon Powder market was valued at 226.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Silicon Powder market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silicon Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Silicon Powder production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Silicon Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Silicon Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume

Vietnam Silicon Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Silicon Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Concrete

Refractory

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Silicon Powder Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Silicon Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Silicon Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam Silicon Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ferroglobe

Elkem(Blue Star)

Erdos Metallurgy

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

WINITOOR

All Minmetal International

East Lansing Technology

Wuhan Mewreach

DowDuPont

Finnfjord

Lixinyuan Microsilica

QingHai WuTong

Blue Star

Sichuan Langtian

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Fesil

Washington Mills

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Elkon Products

Simcoa Operations

OFZ, a.s.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Silicon Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Silicon Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Silicon Powder Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Silicon Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Silicon Powder Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon Powder Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Silicon Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Silicon Powder Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Silicon Powder Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Silicon Powder Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Powder Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Silicon Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Powder Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Silicon Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Powder Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Densified Silica Fume

4.1.3 Semi Densified Silica Fume

4.1.4 Undensified Silica Fume

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Powder Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Powder Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Powder Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Powder Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Powder Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Powder Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Silicon Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Silicon Powder Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Concrete

5.1.3 Refractory

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Silicon Powder Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Silicon Powder Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Silicon Powder Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Silicon Powder Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Silicon Powder Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Silicon Powder Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Silicon Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Silicon Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Ferroglobe

6.1.1 Ferroglobe Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Ferroglobe Business Overview

6.1.3 Ferroglobe Silicon Powder Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Ferroglobe Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Ferroglobe Key News

6.2 Elkem(Blue Star)

6.2.1 Elkem(Blue Star) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Elkem(Blue Star) Business Overview

6.2.3 Elkem(Blue Star) Silicon Powder Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Elkem(Blue Star) Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Elkem(Blue Star) Key News

6.3 Erdos Metallurgy

6.3.1 Erdos Metallurgy Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Erdos Metallurgy Business Overview

6.3.3 Erdos Metallurgy Silicon Powder Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Erdos Metallurgy Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Erdos Metallurgy Key News

6.4 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

6.4.1 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Business Overview

6.4.3 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Silicon Powder Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Key News

6.5 WINITOOR

6.5.1 WINITOOR Corporate Summary

6.5.2 WINITOOR Business Overview

6.5.3 WINITOOR Silicon Powder Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 WINITOOR Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 WINITOOR Key News

6.6 All Minmetal International

6.6.1 All Minmetal International Corporate Summary

6.6.2 All Minmetal International Business Overview

6.6.3 All Minmetal International Silicon Powder Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 All Minmetal International Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 All Minmetal International Key News

6.7 East Lansing Technology

6.6.1 East Lansing Technology Corporate Summary

6.6.2 East Lansing Technology Business Overview

6.6.3 East Lansing Technology Silicon Powder Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 East Lansing Technology Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 East Lansing Technology Key News

6.8 Wuhan Mewreach

6.8.1 Wuhan Mewreach Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Wuhan Mewreach Business Overview

6.8.3 Wuhan Mewreach Silicon Powder Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Wuhan Mewreach Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Wuhan Mewreach Key News

6.9 DowDuPont

6.9.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.9.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.9.3 DowDuPont Silicon Powder Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.10 Finnfjord

