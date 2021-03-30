All news

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Research Report 2020-2026

Smart kitchen appliances refers to the introduction of microprocessors and computer technology to the production of electrical equipment, the formation of intelligent kitchen, electrical products with active monitoring of their own failure and active control and active adjustment and other intelligent functions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Kitchen Appliances in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Thailand Smart Kitchen Appliances Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Smart Kitchen Appliances Market 2019 (%)
The global Smart Kitchen Appliances market was valued at 1960.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5254.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period. While the Smart Kitchen Appliances market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smart Kitchen Appliances manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Smart Kitchen Appliances production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Smart Refrigerator
Smart Cookers
Smart Kitchen Hoods
Other

Thailand Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial Use
Home Use

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Thailand Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Whirlpool Corporation
Electrolux
Samsung Electronics
LG Electronics
Haier Group
BSH
Miele & Cie KG
Panasonic
Robam

 

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

……………………….Continued

 

All news

