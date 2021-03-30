All news

Global Soccer Shin Guards Market Research Report 2020-2026

A shin guard or shin pad is a piece of equipment worn on the front of a player’s shin to protect them from injury.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soccer Shin Guards in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Market 2019 (%)

The global Soccer Shin Guards market was valued at 222.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 255.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Soccer Shin Guards market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soccer Shin Guards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Soccer Shin Guards production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Carbon Fiber
Fiberglass
Polyurethane
Foam Rubber
Others

Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Men
Women
Kids

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Soccer Shin Guards Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Soccer Shin Guards Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Nike
Adidas
Puma

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Soccer Shin Guards Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Soccer Shin Guards Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

……………………….Continued

 

