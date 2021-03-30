All news

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodium–sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89–92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 °C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-Sulfur Battery in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laboratory-air-sampling-instrument-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-23

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium-Sulfur Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium-Sulfur Battery production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery
Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-outdoor-fitness-equipment-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-18

Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Power Industry
Renewable Energy Industry
Other

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-patient-infotainment-terminal-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-14

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)
Total Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
NGK
Sesse-power
Wuhuhaili

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium-Sulfur Battery Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Sodium-Sulfur Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Players in Thailand
3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery
4.1.3 Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery
4.2 By Type – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Power Industry
5.1.3 Renewable Energy Industry
5.1.4 Other
5.2 By Application – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted […]
All news

Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects And Opportunities 2020-2026 with key players position (Abbott, BD, bioMérieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and others)

deepak

“The Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards […]
All news

Wall Keypad Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Insteon, Centralite, Crestron, LG Innotek, X10

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Wall Keypad Market. Global Wall Keypad Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Wall Keypad […]