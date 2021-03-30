All news

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodium–sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89–92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 °C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gcc-countries-thrust-ball-bearings-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-23

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-Sulfur Battery in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2019 (%)
The global Sodium-Sulfur Battery market was valued at 85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 545.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 59.2% during the forecast period. While the Sodium-Sulfur Battery market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-energy-security-industry-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-18

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium-Sulfur Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium-Sulfur Battery production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery
Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-jigsaw-toys-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-14

Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Power Industry
Renewable Energy Industry
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)
Total Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
NGK
Sesse-power
Wuhuhaili

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium-Sulfur Battery Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Sodium-Sulfur Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery
4.1.3 Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery
4.2 By Type – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Power Industry
5.1.3 Renewable Energy Industry
5.1.4 Other
5.2 By Application – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Vietnam Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Aluminium Boat Cradles Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – ALTO SERVICE ITALIA, Almarin, Navaltecnosud Boat Stand, Brownell Boat Stands, Reecon Steel

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Aluminium Boat Cradles Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Aluminium […]
All news

Digestive Health Food and Drink Market Future, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021| Nestle, Arla Foods, Yakult Honsha

reporthive

Chicago, United States: –  The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Digestive Health Food and Drink Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data […]
All news

Global Nuclease Market 2021 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: ACROBiosystems, BLIRT, Aldevron, Merck KGaA, Lucigen, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Nuclease Market research report provides various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the Nuclease market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The Nuclease market report elaborates insights on […]