Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodium–sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89–92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 °C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-Sulfur Battery in UK, including the following market information:
UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Top Five Competitors in UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium-Sulfur Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium-Sulfur Battery production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery
Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Power Industry
Renewable Energy Industry
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)
Total UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
NGK
Sesse-power
Wuhuhaili

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium-Sulfur Battery Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 UK Manufacturers Sodium-Sulfur Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Players in UK
3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery
4.1.3 Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery
4.2 By Type – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Power Industry
5.1.3 Renewable Energy Industry
5.1.4 Other
5.2 By Application – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – UK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2021-2026

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
