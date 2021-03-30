All news

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodium–sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89–92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 °C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gcc-concentrated-latex-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-23

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-Sulfur Battery in India, including the following market information:
India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Top Five Competitors in India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2019 (%)
The global Sodium-Sulfur Battery market was valued at 85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 545.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 59.2% during the forecast period. While the Sodium-Sulfur Battery market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-china-resort-planning-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2015-2026-2021-03-18

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium-Sulfur Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium-Sulfur Battery production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery
Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-body-slimming-shaping-equipment-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-14

India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Power Industry
Renewable Energy Industry
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)
Total India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
NGK
Sesse-power
Wuhuhaili

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium-Sulfur Battery Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Sodium-Sulfur Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery
4.1.3 Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery
4.2 By Type – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Power Industry
5.1.3 Renewable Energy Industry
5.1.4 Other
5.2 By Application – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – India Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 NGK
6.1.1 NGK Corporate Summary
6.1.2 NGK Business Overview
6.1.3 NGK Sodium-Sulfur Battery Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 NGK Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.1.5 NGK Key News
6.2 Sesse-power
6.2.1 Sesse-power Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Sesse-power Business Overview
6.2.3 Sesse-power Sodium-Sulfur Battery Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Sesse-power Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Sesse-power Key News
6.3 Wuhuhaili
6.3.1 Wuhuhaili Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Wuhuhaili Business Overview
6.3.3 Wuhuhaili Sodium-Sulfur Battery Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Wuhuhaili Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Wuhuhaili Key News
6.4 Qintang New Energy

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Aero Engine Nacelles Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Safran, Triumph, MRAS, UTC, GKN

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Aero Engine Nacelles Market. Global Aero Engine Nacelles Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]
All news

Protractor Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Product Type, Application and Future Technology 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Protractor Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential market […]
All news

Temporary Power System Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2030

atul

The Global Temporary Power System Market report has been released with new data and figure for better understating of Temporary Power System market condition. The Report also focuses on Temporary Power System industry trend, growth rate, investment strategy, competitor analysis, opportunity and forecasts to 2023. The Temporary Power System Market value and volume projection are […]