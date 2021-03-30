All news

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodium–sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89–92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 °C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-integral-fuel-tanks-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-23

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-Sulfur Battery in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2019 (%)
The global Sodium-Sulfur Battery market was valued at 85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 545.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 59.2% during the forecast period. While the Sodium-Sulfur Battery market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium-Sulfur Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cigs-thin-film-solar-cell-industry-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-18

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium-Sulfur Battery production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery
Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Power Industry
Renewable Energy Industry
Other

.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reinforcing-steels-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2021-2021-03-14

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)
Total Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
NGK
Sesse-power
Wuhuhaili

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium-Sulfur Battery Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Germany Manufacturers Sodium-Sulfur Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Players in Germany
3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery
4.1.3 Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery
4.2 By Type – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Power Industry
5.1.3 Renewable Energy Industry
5.1.4 Other
5.2 By Application – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Germany Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Global Smiths City Group Ltd in Retailing (New Zealand) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

gutsy-wise

Smiths City Group is projected to focus on driving online sales over the forecast period, by improving the website user interface and its social media strategy in order to increase the frequency of interaction with its customers outside of stores. Following store consolidation to its one brand, and the recent acquisition of Furniture City, Smiths […]
All news

Passport Scanners Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Gemalto, DESKO, SINOSECU Technology Corporation, 3M, Azio Ltd (Access-IS)

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Passport Scanners Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Passport Scanners […]
All news

Specialty Silica Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Specialty Silica Market was valued at USD 5.31 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 14.36 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2 % from 2020 to 2027. The study of the Specialty Silica Market is known for providing a detailed analysis of the segments […]