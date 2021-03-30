Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodium–sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89–92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 °C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-Sulfur Battery in China, including the following market information:

China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)

China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)

Top Five Competitors in China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium-Sulfur Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium-Sulfur Battery production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)

China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery

Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)

China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Power Industry

Renewable Energy Industry

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)

Total China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

NGK

Sesse-power

Wuhuhaili

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium-Sulfur Battery Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Sodium-Sulfur Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium-Sulfur Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery

4.1.3 Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

4.2 By Type – China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Sodium-Sulfur Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

